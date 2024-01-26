Tamworth festival partners with charities to help those in need

The Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) is not all about having fun among the stars and buskers, there is a serious, community-minded aspect to the popular event.
Bringing so many together in the one place, the festival offers an ideal time to ask people to dig deep and support various charities. Charities working with festival participants this year to further good causes within the local community include Lifeline, Ronald McDonald House and Tamworth Lions Club.
Toyota's charity partner for TCMF, Lifeline, hopes to raise $50,000 to expand its lifesaving 24-hour crisis support line service into Tamworth.
In recent years, Lifeline has worked alongside Toyota to partner with artists such as Troy-Cassar Daley, Morgan Evans, the Wolfe Brothers, Shannon Noll, Travis Collins, and James Johnston.
One fundraising method being used is Starkix, a new app which allows fans to pay for a short, live, one-on-one session with an artist from wherever they are, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Lifeline fundraising drive.
Lee Kernaghan said involvement from notable figures could help to normalise mental health issues.
"My hope is that we can raise awareness for the work Lifeline does, and make people who are going through tough times feel willing to reach out, because they've got some mates here," he said.
Lifeline's community engagement coordinator, Kimberley Squires, commended TCMF artists for their support.
"The stigma associated with mental health is dissipating thanks to Lifeline and the support of the Country Music industry," she said.
Community support has also been massive, with Lifeline collecting $4000 in donations from crowds during the Toyota Zone opening night.
Ronald McDonald House (RMH) has also hosted multiple events, including Country Under the Vines, a paid concert at the Longyard hotel on January, 21 along with the sale of water bottles and soft serve at the ongoing Golden Gig event.
RMH will use these funds to support and house New England families who need to travel large distances for medical support, such as pregnancies or a sick or injured child.
In 2023, more than 200 families used RMH's free services in Tamworth, a 20pc increase on the previous year, according to Tamworth RMH manager, Rhiannon Curtis.
"All funds raised throughout the festival make an impact," Ms Curtis said.
RMH expects to exceed its $20,000 fundraising goal due to free venues and performances kindly provided by the Tamworth community.
RMH also receives contributions from other charitable organisations.
One such contributor is the Lions Club of Tamworth, which also contributes to local charitable foundations such as Red Cross and Friends of Nioka, among others.
The Tamworth Lions Club is hosting its 34th Great Country Music Super Duck Race, where people can bet on which rubber duck will win a race in the Peel river. While the winner does receive a cash prize, the event's notable popularity comes from the contributions to charity.
The race will be held on Saturday, January 27, and at the time of publication, all ducks had been sold out, marking the event as a great success, said Tamworth Lions Club president Bill Makepeace.
"The event is a local favourite, with never a bad year," he said.
The National Finals Rodeo being staged at the AELEC in Tamworth from January 25 to 27 is also raising money for local charities, with the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo on Friday, January 26 supporting the NSW Cancer Council.
