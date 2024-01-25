TCMF Day 8: check out our daily blog for the who, where, what

Congratulations!
You've made it to Day 8 of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
It will only get busier from here on in until the whole thing wraps up on Sunday.
So you'd better put your organisational skills to good use, to make sure you get around where you want to be.
On the festival front, there's all your usual favourite events.
Tamworth's Lane Pittman is at Fanzone from 11:10am, Inverell darling Melanie Dyer takes the same stage from 12:30pm.
You can still put your best foot forward with Chris Watson and the Dare 2 Dance Line Dancers at Shoppingworld stage from 2pm.
The concert in the park will celebrate Australia from 7pm.
The Bushwackers and Crazy Train will be among a string of performers to entertain the crowd.
The night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display for all the family.
Of course, the entertainment will go on into the night at various venues across the city.
Andrew Farris is at The Press and the Jimmy Craz Band will take the stage at The Courthouse Hotel from 12am.
And that's just a couple of the gigs that will take you well into the early hours.
