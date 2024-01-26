Sports champion, Christmas committee, and volunteers take home titles

A TIRELESS volunteer, a martial arts champion, a young role model and a committee who saved Christmas have all been recognised efforts.
Kate Phelps has been crowned Manilla's 2023 Citizen of the Year during the town's annual awards on January 26.
Ms Phelps is the current president of the Manilla Country Women's Association (CWA) Evening Branch, the Manilla Hospital Auxiliary, and secretary for Manilla Matters.
She was pivotal in organising and preparing the Renewable Energy Long Lunch which saw 300 people gather together in Manilla for a top menu, and meaningful conversations.
Ms Phelps was recognised for her tireless work ethic and commitment to the community, making her a worthy winner of the top gong.
Martial arts champion Paul Holden was named the 2023 Achiever of the Year in Manilla for his success and commitment to the sport.
Described as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, Mr Holden trains taekwondo students in Manilla to pass on his years of experience and wealth of knowledge.
In 2023 the athlete secured a spot in the Australian Martial Arts Championships in Sydney, and placed in his classes at the event.
During the ceremony, he was recognised for his hard work, determination and unwavering commitment to the sport.
The Young Citizen of the Year Award went to Luke Beattie who has been described as a role model to his peers.
Luke has selflessly given up hours to volunteer at community events including the 100 Mile Dinner, the Vintage Machinery Show, LEGO Day, Movie Day, and the CWA Trivia Night.
He's one of seven children, and is currently completing an apprenticeship and working on farm equipment at Intersales in Temora, almost seven hours from Manilla.
The group who saved Christmas in Manilla was recognised for hosting the 2023 Community Event of the Year.
Gayle Riley and her family were recognised for their hard work in creating festive and community spirit among residents.
