Community champions acknowledged by Liverpool Plains Shire Council

Tireless work within the Liverpool Plains community has led to Win Robinson, 94, being named the Liverpool Plains Citizen of the Year for 2024, during the Liverpool Plains Shire Council's Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony at Quirindi on Friday, January 26.
The mother of 14 children lives independently and is always ready to help out in her community, whether that be by decorating her home at Christmas with lights or dressing up for Halloween and handing out lollies around town. In 2023 the nonagenarian also played the part of Mrs Claus for several Christmas parties held for people with a disability and local children.
Kay Devine received the Marie Maunder Community Service Award recognising her involvement in the Quirindi Pony Club since the 1950s, while also volunteering as a NSW Pony Club examiner for more than 30 years. Ms Devine has assisted with pony club events, rally days and the annual pony club camp, and instructed many successful riders through the years.
Douglas Durrant was named the Liverpool Plains Local Legend for 2024. Born in Werris Creek, Mr Durrant is passionate about the community and town, having been a volunteer for the local Lions club for more than 35 years and taking on the role of president in recent years.
Mr Durrant can often be seen working on activities around Werris Creek, such as planting trees, cleaning up and digging holes. Throughout 2023, he was involved in many community activities such as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in July, Australia Day Family Fun Day, fundraising barbecues and family market days.
The Emergency Services Community Award was presented to Carissa Ryan, 27. Ms Ryan, is a volunteer for the local State Emergency Services (SES), having spent countless hours training in the role to be able to give back to her community.
The Senior Sportsperson of the Year was Jessica Slade who has been involved in many local and regional sports since she was a child. Ms Slade is not only a competitor but a referee, volunteer and coach for rugby league, rugby union, touch football and Oz Tag.
Junior Sportsperson of the Year was Bridie Palmer, 15, who has been successful at local, state and national level equestrian events throughout 2023, including rodeo, campdrafting and hacking. She has competed at the Northwest Equestrian Expo, the Stock Horse Warrumbungle Way Challenge and Team Hunt, and Quirindi Show.
During the citizenship ceremony, Wanthana Khotuthon and Cecilie Terkelsen also took the pledge to become Australian citizens.
