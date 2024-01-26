The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Everyone wants to know who will go home with a Golden Guitar?

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
January 27 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stage is set and rehearsals are underway as Peter Ross prepares for the Golden Guitar awards, the biggest night in the country music calendar. Picture Gareth Gardner
The stage is set and rehearsals are underway as Peter Ross prepares for the Golden Guitar awards, the biggest night in the country music calendar. Picture Gareth Gardner

It's the question on everyone's lips: who will take home a Golden Guitar tonight?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.