Everyone wants to know who will go home with a Golden Guitar?

It's the question on everyone's lips: who will take home a Golden Guitar tonight?
Tamworth's ten-day festival culminates with the Golden Guitar Awards to be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on Saturday night.
The awards get under way from 7:30pm, with some of the industry's finest preparing to walk the red carpet from 5pm.
Executive producer of the awards, Peter Ross, said for an artist to win a Golden Guitar is the realisation of a Tamworth festival dream.
"From busking on the street right up to winning that first award," he said.
"This is one of the few times the artists come together and celebrate their recording excellence."
The event has been held annually since 1973.
Even when the pandemic meant the festival itself was cancelled in 2020, the awards went ahead as a virtual event, recognising the cream of the crop in the country music industry.
Mr Ross said the night celebrates not only well-established artists, but also up-and-coming young talent.
"It is all about succession planning and the turning over of new talent is so important," he said.
The night will also honour a special recipient.
But the Country Music Capital Award is not for a performer.
"There have only been around 20 handed out since 1977," Mr Ross said.
"It was created to try and recognise those people who have had a lasting impact on the country music industry but are not singers, songwriters, or producers.
"It is only given out when the right person comes along."
