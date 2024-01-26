Group 4 club tracker: player gains and losses. Part 1: Bears, Boars, Roosters and Roos

Another Group 4 season is fast approaching, with the clubs finalising their squads and the players enduring a gruelling pre-season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
As such, it is an opportune time to examine where the clubs are at in terms of first-grade player movements.
Adding to the excitement, Wee Waa are set to field a Group 4 team for the first time since 2017.
So, to mark the dawning of what promises to be another pulsating season, the Leader has reactivated the popular Group 4 club tracker - providing league fans with an in-depth insight into each sides' chances in 2024.
The coaches have also had their say - with Norths, Moree, Kootingal-Moonbi and Boggabri featured in the club tracker's first instalment.
NORTH TAMWORTH
Last season: First.
Gains: Mark Simon, Michael Radford, Quinton Pomare-Anderson, Ryley Mackay, Jony Ratulevu, Marika Tutu, Shaquille Ervine, Tyson Waters, Dean Evans and Ryan Hall.
Losses: Scott Blanch and Ben Jarvis.
Coach's comment: Paul Boyce said the depth of his squad was probably the best it had been in a few years. "The loss of Scott Blanch and Ben Jarvis is tough to replace," he added. "But it certainly gives opportunities to the next generation of players to step up and have break-out seasons."
Leader's verdict: Losing Blanch, the competition's best player and the 2023 co-captain, undoubtedly hurts. But the eight-time reigning premiers have recruited quality players in the off-season. And remember: they have lost a heap of top talent during their golden reign, but have continued to capture premierships. In 2024, they are again the team to beat.
MOREE
Last season: Second.
Gains: Chris Vidler, Jack Durham and Alex Baker.
Losses: Willie Baker and Luke Hetherington.
Coach's comment: Mick Watton expects his side to be consistent and competitive each week. The veteran No. 7 said his charges were training well, adding: "Everyone is motivated and excited about the season."
Leader's verdict: Losing Baker and Hetherington, who were named in Group 4's 2023 team of the year at centre and prop respectively, is a big blow for last season's minor premiers and beaten grand finallists. However, the club's new signings include rampaging, ageless prop Chris Vidler. The Boars should also have plenty of depth, as evidenced by their reserve-grade premiership win last year. Expect them to be in the mix again.
KOOTINGAL-MOONBI
Last season: Third.
Gains: None.
Losses: Chris Vidler, Sam Taylor, Ryley Mackay, Ethan Parry, Kurt Hartmann, Jordan Sharpe, Zach Hatch and Josh Kevill.
Coach's comment: Mark Sheppard said the Roosters were going through a rebuild. "But really looking forward to working with everyone that is committed to our club," he said, adding that he was "excited by the energy" Kooty's juniors were bringing to club as they rebuilt from within.
Leader's verdict: Losing so many senior players is a big gut punch that any club would struggle to overcome. Compounding the setback, the Roosters have not signed anyone. This season could be a painful one for the proud club and their supporters.
BOGGABRI
Last season: Fifth.
Gains: TBA.
Losses: Rob Doolan, Dylan Lake, Ken Hughes, Shaun Donnan and Clifford Toomey Jr.
Coach's comment: Shane Rampling said the Roos would soon announce a number of new signings. "We're going along nice - I'm quite happy where we're at," he said. "We have lost some experience. But I believe the guys we have picked up will be capable of replacing that." In fact, Rampling is hopeful the Roos will have more quality and depth this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.