The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4 club tracker: player gains and losses. Part 1: Bears, Boars, Roosters and Roos

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated January 26 2024 - 6:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"We have lost some experience. But I believe the guys we have picked up will be capable of replacing that" ... Shane Rampling.
"We have lost some experience. But I believe the guys we have picked up will be capable of replacing that" ... Shane Rampling.

Another Group 4 season is fast approaching, with the clubs finalising their squads and the players enduring a gruelling pre-season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.