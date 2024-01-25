The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Junior cowboys and cowgirls take to the arena as National Finals kick off

SN
By Samantha Newsam
January 25 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pinnacle event of the ABCRA year got off to a cracking start at AELEC on Thursday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.