Junior cowboys and cowgirls take to the arena as National Finals kick off

The pinnacle event of the ABCRA year got off to a cracking start at AELEC on Thursday morning.
The opening round of the National Junior Finals began three days and nights of high octane rodeo action as the senior and junior champions for the 2023 season are decided.
Barraba's Noah Lowe was one of the stars of the round, winning both the 8-U11 mini bulls and steer ride.
He scored 77 to win the mini bulls and 74 to edge out Frank Sprong and Judd Thomas (both 73.5) in the steer ride.
Mareeba cowboy Josh Snell meanwhile topped the scores in both the junior (11-U14) mini bulls and steer ride, the mini bulls after producing a stunning ride that saw him awarded 79 points.
It was pretty close behind him with Liam Birks (73.5) clinching second by half a point from Bailey Searle.
Things were a bit tighter in the steer ride with Snell scoring 71.5, Searle 70.5 and Royce Gill and Bob Wilson both 70.
Soon-to-be national champion Ellie Jo Tuckey showed how it's done in the juvenile (14-U18) barrel race, the Bithramere cowgirl and horse Shimma getting around the drums in 18.3 seconds.
Lacey Besant on Zac meanwhile set the pace in the junior barrel race stopping the clock at 18.437secs to just pip MJ Mapp and Chase's time the run before.
Armidale cowboy Brodie Meredith had the ride of the day in a tough opening round of the 14-U18 bull ride with eight of the 13 competitors bucked off. He led off with what proved to be a winning score of 83.5.
The tightest roughstock event of the round was the juvenile steer ride with six riders all within a point of each other.
Dubbo's Cooper Mitchell went on to claim the honours with a 66.5 ride. Jeremy Clarke and Klay Mendham were then both on 66 and Koby Read, Daine Patrick and Jesse Pendergast 65.5.
Sophie Edmonds sizzled in the 8-U18 breakaway roping making the catch in 2.94secs.
It was daylight between her and the rest of the competition, with only two other riders registering a time, both of which were over 10 seconds.
Ella Kilmartin and Tex were the fastest in the U11 barrel race with 19.068secs.
Edward Maxwell meanwhile laid down the challenge early in the invitational 14-U18 saddle bronc.
The first rider out of the chutes, he was the only to record a score.
The senior cowboys and cowgirls get their chance to take to the arena from 6pm tonight.
