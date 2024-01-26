Veteran volunteer and young leader: meet Tamworth's Citizens of the Year

THERE might be an age gap between Tamworth's young citizen and citizen of the year, but their commitment to the community is what they have in common.
Veteran volunteer Geoff Allan has taken out the title of Tamworth's 2023 Citizen of the Year after decades of giving back.
Mr Allan has spent more than 50 years volunteering with different organisations in Tamworth, and at 80-years-old is still an active member of the community.
Mr Allan volunteers with Tamworth Lions Club, Meals on Wheels, Tamworth Men's shed and holds many committee positions in various volunteer groups.
The dedicated community member has recently helped raise more than $80,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service after completing a 600 kilometre push bike ride in an effort to raise funds.
"I enjoy doing things for Tamworth," Mr Allan said while holding back tears about his achievement.
"My saying is 'only lazy people have got nothing to do'."
Mr Allan was presented with the accolade at the Tamworth Town Hall on January 26 as part of the annual awards ceremony.
The Young Citizen of the Year for 2023 was awarded to Jorja Brown for her exceptional dedication to school and community events.
The Oxley High School student coordinated the school's 'Share the Dignity' drive, which donated 750 products to support women experiencing period poverty, financial hardship and domestic violence.
Jorja also attended the 2023 NSW Youth United Nations State Conference where she gained a greater understanding about leadership, diplomacy, and advocacy.
Jorja was unable to attend the ceremony, and the award was accepted by her father who congratulated the other nominees.
The 2023 Mitchel Brady Encouragement Award went to Year 10 Oxley High School student Mili Woods.
Mili was recognised as a determined young lady who always has a smile on her face, and is actively involved as a volunteer in many areas both in the school and Tamworth community.
During the ceremony, Mili was commended for both her academic and sporting success.
All award winners were congratulated and presented with their accolades by Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb in front of a crowd of people.
"We are fortunate to have many exceptional individuals in our community," Cr Webb said.
