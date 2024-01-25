'A great surprise': Armidale's Susan Dunn bestowed with OAM honour

Armidale resident Susan 'Susie' Dunn has been honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to the community of the New England region.
Ms Dunn said the honour was "totally unexpected", but a happy surprise.
Born in Sydney, but with a long family history in New England, she was a regular visitor of the region while growing up.
Following a career that took her across Australia and internationally, she returned to settle in Emmaville, before finally moving to Armidale, where she still resides.
Ms Dunn has been an avid community member, wanting to help in any way that she could.
From commemorating Armidale's history and helping to promote the University of New England (UNE), to contributing to the local arts and media scenes, and supporting the Indigenous community, she has tried to support the New England region and its people.
"I was very touched to receive [the honour]," Ms Dunn said.
"I'm a behind the scenes person, not a front line person. I have worked in the media and public relations.
"I am very passionate about New England ... I find myself very happily living here and I'm passionate about Armidale and the university specifically."
Ms Dunn has been a supporter and donor of promotions with Armidale Regional Council and has been a creative fundraiser, particularly the 'Have a Ball' event held in 2002.
That same year she became a member of the Vision Group's Armidale Community Creeklands Project, and in 2004 was founder and coordinator of the Judith Wright Memorial Grove.
Ms Dunn has also volunteered at The University of New England, with the Faculty of Education in Health and Professional Studies.
"I have helped by doing various things that I've been asked to," she said. "I've done things for various groups, including the University and the council, but just generally."
Ms Dunn has been quite involved in the New England arts scene since moving to the region.
She has been a volunteer at the New England Regional Art Museum, is a former comittee member of the Friends of the New England Regional Art Museum, and was an organiser of the Vertelli Sculpture at Curtis Park in Armidale.
She was also a guest contributor to the New England Focus Magazine (formerly published by ACM, the owner of this masthead).
From the positions she has previously held, Ms Dunn has worked to support indigenous communities.
For 10 years she was a volunteer and supporter of the Minimbah Preschool and Primary School, and was an advocate and volunteer/supporter of the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place.
Between 1967 and 1971 she was the state secretary of the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), and following this, in 1988, she was an initiator for the Bicentenary, Indigenous Community Mural by the Widjeri Co-operative of Bourke.
From 1997-2006, Ms Dunn was a member of the Armidale Branch of Australians for Native Title and Reconciliation.
"[Supporting indigenous communities] has always been one of my great interests, but very much working for them.
"I just believe that they should run their own affairs and I have been in a position in the past to assist them to be the decision makers for themselves.
"I have done everything I could to advance it."
Ms Dunn has worked hard to help commemorate and celebrate Armidale's history, but said she has always had an eye on the future.
"I am very keen on doing everything I can to promote [Armidale's] future," she said. "I've spent most of my working life elsewhere - nationally and internationally - and now I don't work for anybody.
"But I I believe in this area, and I think it should be back on the national radar. It was there once and it's got a lot going for it.
"I am a passionate promoter of what this area has to offer and this town in particular."
