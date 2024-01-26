'Extra-ordinary humans': loving parents and creative minds take out top awards

TWO loving parents who tragically lost their daughter have been celebrated for their resilience and compassion.
Described as extra-ordinary humans, Nick and Kim Peake have been recognised as Barraba's Citizens of the Year for 2023.
When the parents tragically and unexpectedly lost their four-year-old daughter Ruby in 2022 they made a commitment to do everything they could to help other rural parents.
The Peake's created the Ruby Mae's Wish, in honour of their daughter, which has supported hospital staff and families doing it tough.
In a little more than a year, the initiative has delivered more than 50 care packages to John Hunter Hospital for parent and carers with children from rural areas.
The parents have also helped donate over $8,970 worth of equipment to the John Hunter Hospital Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, and launched a website selling purple work shirts and scrubs.
The loving mum and dad also raised more than $20,000 after they walked when they walked 60 kilometres in less than 18 hours to raise money for the Healthy Hearts Charity and their foundation.
The parents received the accolade at the Barraba Golf Club on January 26 for the annual awards.
