'Temporary' reduction in rural tip hours continues indefinitely

Residents in small towns across the Tamworth region continue to face a reduction in opening hours at their local landfills, with no end in sight.
Since September 18, 2023, hours for tips in all of Tamworth's surrounding towns were "temporarily" slashed due to labour shortages.
While Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) had been hoping to fix the issue by "Christmas at the latest", the reduction continues into 2024.
Council's director of Water and Waste, Bruce Logan, told the Leader in response to questions that TRC has ample funds to pay wages of additional staff, but are still unable to find people to fill the vacancies.
"Until we are actually able to employ additional staff and train them, we will not be able to return to the previous opening hours," Mr Logan said.
Meantime, a fire at the Barraba tip on January 22, meant it could not accept any waste other than household general and recycling waste.
During a community consultation at the Barraba Playhouse Hotel on October 18, 2023, Mr Logan responded to questions from the public on the situation.
"We can't keep enough staff to come out to the regional centres and keep open the tips. It's only temporary ... so we're hoping to have [previous tip hours] back in place by Christmas at the latest," he said at the time.
Tamworth's local waste facility on Forest Road has not yet suffered a reduction in hours, and council did not respond to a question from the Leader on whether the Forest Road facility is being prioritised due to demand.
Rural residents have previously told the Leader increased fees and reduced operating hours at their local landfills has resulted in an increase in littering and illegal dumping, though TRC said last month that it hasn't recorded "any noticeable increase in illegal dumping in the last six months".
Despite missing its Christmas deadline, council did not provide a new timeframe for when it expects the labour shortage issue to be resolved.
