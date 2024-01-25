Travis Collins, the Golden Guitars and The Wharf Revue

This weekend brings to close the 52nd Tamworth Country Music Festival and what better way to end then with two great nights of entertainment.
With special guests Hurricane Fall, Lane Pittman & Sara Berki Travis Collins is set to rock the TRECC for one night only! Travis and his electrifying band will be performing hits from the new album, including 'One Of Them Nights',
'Raise Me' and "Runnin' The Country' along with his signature anthems including 'Just Another Girl', 'High Horse' and many many more.
The night of nights - the Golden Guitars are at the heart of it all - the heart of the journey for both artists and fans alike. Celebrating the recording excellence and showcasing the cream of Australian country music artists.
Not only is this night about the presentation of the coveted Golden Guitars - it is also a fasted pace concert that's a night of non stop entertainment and special moments.
The 2024 Awards are being hosted by Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owen.
Once the festival is over for another year we move straight in to the wonderful 2024 season of the Capitol Theatre where "There's something for everyone in 2024"
With over twenty-three years' experience in the political satire space, Australia's most trusted revue-based practitioners continue the tradition the tradition with this year's hilarious offering: Pride in Prejudice.
The Wharf Revue is back for another year of sensational value! Satirical content is up by 7 per cent, the average laughter quotient is indexed at 8.3 per cent over the forward estimates but the Wharf Revue defies the cost of living pressure by keeping the ticket price at the same level as last year! Take that, Phillip Lowe!
Recommended ages:13+
This hilarious night out can be enjoyed at the Capitol Theatre Friday 9 February and Saturday 10 February both at 7:30pm
