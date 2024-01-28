Man admits to possessing meth, heroin, and cannabis, denies meth supply charge

A COURT has heard the state prosecutor won't be stepping into the case against a man accused of supplying drugs in Tamworth.
The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, cannabis leaf, and methylamphetamine on October 30, 2023.
The South Tamworth man also admitted to possessing ammunition for a firearm without being authorised to possess it by a licence or permit.
Thompson has denied one charge of supplying methylamphetamine between October 2022 and October 2023 in Tamworth.
The 51-year-old also pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a digital evidence access order direction on October 30, 2023.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Pawsey told the court the matter had previously been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but they had "not elected" to take on the case.
Magistrate Julie Soars made an order for the prosecution to serve the brief of evidence on the defence and adjourned the matter.
She said there was no need for the matter to progress in the DPP list, and said the case would return to court on a "normal" list day.
The court heard Thompson is not on bail, and the matter was adjourned until March.
