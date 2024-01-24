Trading in Australia: Should you focus on forex or CFDs?

Choosing between CFD and Forex trading depends on your trading style and goals.

Australia has a robust investment market, with over 1.4 million retail investors actively participating each year. This number has more than doubled over the last decade.

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) is among the world's 20 largest stock exchanges when measured by total market capitalisation. As of December 2021, the ASX total market cap amounted to USD 1.9 trillion.

Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are two popular investment vehicles for traders across Australia. Both options offer traders several advantages that make them attractive choices for those looking to succeed in financial markets.

Understanding CFD trading

Contracts for differences (CFDs) allow traders to speculate on asset price movements without owning the asset. Rather, traders enter into an agreement with a CFD broker to exchange the price difference between when a CFD position is opened and closed.

CFD traders decide how many CFD contracts to buy or sell based on whether they think prices will rise or fall. The position size and the number of points the asset price changes determine their profits or losses.

A key feature of CFD trading is that it allows traders to short assets easily. While short selling carries restrictions or extra costs in some markets, CFD positions can be shorted at any time without these hurdles. This flexibility allows traders to profit whether markets are moving up or down.

Understanding forex trading

The foreign exchange (forex or FX) market involves speculating on the changing values of currencies for profit. Forex traders attempt to predict the strengthening and weakening of currencies when valued relative to one another. They do this by trading established currency pairs, which is a quotation of two different currencies paired together. A three-letter code denotes each currency in a pair. For example, the currency code for the U.S. dollar is USD, and the code for the British pound is GBP. The aim is to buy currencies at low prices and sell them at higher prices to make money.

Trading on the forex market is continuous, operating 24 hours a day, five days a week. The trading day starts in Australia, shifts to Europe, and concludes in North America, with market overlap facilitating constant trading.

The increasing popularity of both markets in Australia

Trading foreign currencies has been a popular financial strategy for Australians since the early 2000s. Technological improvements and the rise of Internet trading platforms increased the number of people accessing the global forex market. This has resulted in considerable growth in retail trading and investor engagement.

According to a Reserve Bank of Australia study, the Australian foreign currency market had an average daily transaction of $406 billion in April 2019. This accounts for roughly 2% of global forex trading volumes, ranking Australia as the eighth-largest market.

Similarly, more than 100,000 Australians engaged in at least one FX or CFD transaction in 2021. This is one of the world's highest CFD/FX penetration rates per capita. Several reasons contribute to this growth, including a robust economy, a stable political atmosphere, and a well-developed financial system.

Australia also has one of the most regulated derivatives markets, and the regulator's license is well accepted and acknowledged in the sector. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) regulates all brokers in Australia, ensuring investors' trust and security. In late 2020, the organisation formally introduced laws that drastically restricted the sale of CFDs to regular investors, limiting FX majors' maximum leverage to 30:1 and cryptocurrencies to 2:1.

Notable differences and similarities between forex and CFD trading

CFD and forex trading share core similarities in how trades are executed, the platforms used, and the costs involved. Both enable traders to enter or exit positions easily in a rising or falling market. Also, neither market involves owning the underlying asset. Instead, traders are speculating on price movements.

When you trade currency pairs like GBP/USD in the forex market, you simply speculate on exchange rate fluctuations. Equally, purchasing CFD contracts on indices does not mean owning underlying stocks.

These trades happen in the over-the-counter electronic market, executed and settled amongst an interconnected web of banks and brokers. Traders use similar interfaces and charting tools regardless of whether they are trading CFDs or forex. No physical trading floors or exchanges are involved.

While forex trading focuses on trading only currencies, you can use CFDs to trade several markets, such as stocks, metals, and even currencies. Many investors often choose to trade the forex markets using CFDs since these typically offer higher leverage than direct forex, but the spreads may be higher. Also, when trading CFDs, you can select multiple contracts with changing increment values and currency types. Trading in foreign exchange (Forex) always uses consistent lot sizes and is centred around exchanging one currency for another.

Deciding between CFD and forex trading

Choosing between CFD and Forex trading depends on your trading style and goals. CFD trading appeals more to traders who want high leverage and the chance to capitalise on volatility across global markets. Forex is better suited to those who wish to specialise in currency movements and hedging currency risk. In many cases, skilled traders incorporate CFD and forex trading into their portfolios.