Hickey says focus is on process, not results, after jaw-dropping medal haul

It has been abundantly clear for a number of years now that the sheer volume of swimming talent emerging from Gunnedah is unusual.
For a regional town in an area that is not home to many large bodies of water, Gunnedah Swimming Inc has found and cultivated many high-level swimmers in recent years.
And nowhere has the disproportionate standard of their aquatic achievement been more obvious than at the NSW Country Regionals held in Orange and Charlestown over the weekend. Across both venues, Gunnedah swimmers picked up 72 medals.
Of those, the bulk were won in Orange. And among the 70 medals claimed there by 18 swimmers, 36 were gold.
But that wasn't what pleased coach John Hickey the most.
"I never looked at the medals, I look at each kid swimming in each race," Hickey said.
"We concentrate on everybody trying to reach their best performance ... for me, it's about looking at an athlete's day, how they performed, whether they performed in each race, whether they applied themselves in each race. That's coaching.
"Coaching's not counting medals."
Going by the results, Josh Spinks was one of many standouts for Gunnedah with 11 first place finishes from 13 finals (he came second in the other two).
And though Hickey conceded that Spinks' efforts were "ridiculous", there was another swimmer by whom he was more impressed.
"I thought Audrey Hannaford was the standout," he said.
"What you're looking at as a coach is personal performances, and that's Audrey's best-ever carnival. She's growing as a swimmer all the time, and as a sportsperson, she's handling the pressure better, she's handling situations better."
Hannaford won four golds to go with one silver and four bronzes over the weekend. Other successful swimmers included Baxter Knapman (six gold, two silver, three bronze), Banjo Fitzgerald (five gold, two silver), and Alexis Whitton (six gold, two bronze).
The regional carnival is perfectly placed to act as a lead-in for the spate of representative fixtures in the next two months.
"I think we've faced some of the best kids in country NSW there," Hickey said.
"It's about the spirit of the kid and how much work they put in. We're certainly not intimidated by any other place, but it's interesting to note that some of those clubs turned up with 60-odd swimmers and we managed to outswim them.
"So that says to me that we're doing something right."
But before they set off for the myriad upcoming school and state carnivals, Swimming Gunnedah will first host the Splash for Cash on Australia Day.
Sponsored by Ewing Real Estate, there will be $500 in prize money available and Hickey is "hoping that a couple of kids from the region might turn up".
