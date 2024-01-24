His pain was soothed by her love. And that was 'so comforting'

In the five years Tessi Walters has been with Josh McCulloch, he had never been beaten.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
That changed in November, 2023, when the muay thai star lost for the first time since 2016 after Sydney-based Thai Lek Fahsatan beat him by unanimous decision at the Revesby Worker's Club in Sydney.
Walters looked on as the 23-year-old Tamworthian's spectacular run as a professional was halted by a ring veteran who had won 295 of his 357 fights - 103 by stoppage.
"I was upset, obviously disappointed in the performance, a little bit frustrated with how I did," McCulloch said. "But I was lucky enough to have Tessi, who came straight out the back with me [after the bout] and was sitting there with me."
Walters told her man that she was proud of him. "And that was obviously so comforting," he said, adding: "It's so good that I've got her by my side every step of the way."
The former national amateur champion had won his seven pro fights, six by stoppage, and had climbed to No. 12 on the WBC's lightweight world rankings. After the loss to Fahsatan, a late replacement for another Thai, he dropped to No. 18.
In doing so, he answered a question posed by Walters.
"She's like, 'I wanna know what you're like when you lose,'" he said of the blonde beauty, whom he proposed to on bended knee by the Yarra River in Melbourne in July last year. "She thought I'd take it worse than what I did."
In fact, McCulloch said he took the defeat "on the chin" and immediately resumed training. On February 17, 2024, the bank employee will collide with Melbourne-based Thai Mahamongkol at the Arena Sports Club in Sydney.
The southpaw was "very skilful", he said, adding: "He's very well known in the stadiums over in Thailand - a very successful Thai over in the stadiums."
The contest will be McCulloch's first as a professional at his preferred weight of 58.9 kilograms. He had been campaigning at 61kg.
This time he plans to execute the fight plan devised by his trainer, Scott Chaffey. He said he failed to do that against Fahsatan, who used his vast experience to get the better of McCulloch in a clinch fest in the first two rounds.
But when, in trademark fashion, the young Aussie let his hands go in the third and final round, he landed the most substantial blows of the contest.
"If it was five rounds, I think I probably would've stopped him," said McCulloch, who hopes to fight four times this year as he continues his pursuit of a world title.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.