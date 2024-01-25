The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Former NSW Senator honoured by OAM but says he will 'share' the award

By Emma Downey
January 25 2024 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former NSW Senator honoured by OAM but says he will 'share' the award
Former NSW Senator honoured by OAM but says he will 'share' the award

Former NSW Senator, these days Inverell farmer, John 'Wacka' Williams, has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for significant service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.