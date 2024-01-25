Former NSW Senator honoured by OAM but says he will 'share' the award

A high profile National Party member, Mr Williams has been secretary of the Nationals New England Federal Electorate Council, since 2004; was secretary of the National Party Northern Tablelands State Electorate Council, 2004 to 2013; chair of the National Party Northern Tablelands State Electorate Council from 1999 to 2003; chair of the Inverell branch from 1998 to 2004; secretary of the Inverell branch for two terms in 2004 and from 1991 to 1994, treasurer of the Inverell branch from 1994 to 1998.