TCMF Day 7: your daily blog on all things country music

How time flies when you're having fun. Isn't that what they say.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Here we are on Day 7, with another action-packed program of events.
Today is going to be hot, hot, hot, and we're not just talking about the country music.
That heatwave is set to descend with a top of 40 degrees predicted for Thursday and Friday is even worse, tipping 41 degrees for the country music capital.
So we can't say it enough, take care out there, drink plenty of water and stay in the shade where possible.
It might be a good coupe of days for some indoor entertainment.
If you are looking for an experience out of this world, the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club is having an open day, with the doors at the Victoria Park facility open from 10am to 2pm.
Amber Lawrence is on at Fanzone form 11.50am, while the Tamworth Jockey Club will welcome guests for the Tamworth City Toyota Country Music Cup, from midday.
Live 'N' Local is the theme for the night's big concert in the park from 7pm.
The event will feature among others Andrew Farris, Bella Dior, Gunnedah's Katrina Burgoyne, Lawrie Minson and and Redneck Gentlemen.
So get out there an enjoy yourselves!
The blog might take a little bit to load, depending on the content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.