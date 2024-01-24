Driver allegedly drunk behind wheel and 60km above speed limit

A DRIVER has been charged after he was allegedly caught drunk behind the wheel and more than 60 kilometres above the speed limit.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At about 3:10pm on Tuesday, January 24, highway patrol officers were conducting mobile radar duties on the New England Highway, near Sandy Flat, about 20 kilometres south of Tenterfield.
While conducting the speed patrols, officers allegedly detected a vehicle travelling at a high speed.
A radar check revealed the driver was allegedly travelling at 166kmh in a designated 100kmh zone.
Officers stopped the vehicle to question the 21-year-old driver.
During questioning, the 21-year-old was subject to a roadside blood alcohol concentration test, which allegedly returned a positive reading.
The 21-year-old was arrested and taken to Tenterfield Police Station where he allegedly returned a positive blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.085, almost double the legal limit.
The driver was charged with mid-range drink driving, and exceeding speed by more than 45kmh. The 21-year-old has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
He is expected to appear in Tenterfield Local Court in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.