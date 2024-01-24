The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Telstra mobile customers will be impacted by system upgrade at Kingswood

By Newsroom
January 25 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra mobile customers will be impacted by system upgrade at Kingswood
Telstra mobile customers will be impacted by system upgrade at Kingswood

Telstra mobile customers living in the Kingswood area will be impacted as the telco upgrades its mobile base station in readiness for the introduction of 5G.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.