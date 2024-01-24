Telstra mobile customers will be impacted by system upgrade at Kingswood

Telstra mobile customers living in the Kingswood area will be impacted as the telco upgrades its mobile base station in readiness for the introduction of 5G.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The work will mean temporary outages and a reduction in mobile coverage.
The first phase of disruptions will occur from 5am Monday, February 5 to 7pm Wednesday, February 7, with the network coverage being restored each day.
There will be a full site outage 5am Thursday, February 8, until 7pm Monday, February 12, when there will be no mobile coverage.
This will be followed by sector-by-sector disruptions until Tuesday, February 20, with the network coverage being restored at 7pm each day.
If everything goes to plan and weather permitting, residents should notice an improvement in services by February 20.
Telstra customers will be advised by text of work in their area.
Landline service, NBN and mobile coverage with other networks will not be affected.
Calls to triple zero that are made when the site is off air, will automatically be redirected to another working network for connection to emergency services.
Telstra Regional General Manager, Michael Marom, said while crews will be working during daylight hours for safety reasons, they will only switch off the network when it's necessary and they will have it back on "as quickly as possible".
"Where possible we will just be switching off the parts of the tower we are working on, leaving the rest operational. While coverage and capacity will decline during this time, we want to keep the amount of time the site is off air to an absolute minimum," Mr Marom said.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work but once it is completed, it will mean better mobile services for local residents," Mr Marom said.
"As a company, we heavily invest in improving regional connectivity and this site is another example of our commitment.
"Over the past seven years to the end of FY23, Telstra invested $11 billion in our mobile network nationally, with $4 billion of this invested in our regional mobile network."
For mobile coverage in the interim, if residents have access to a Wi-Fi signal at home or at work, Telstra is encouraging residents to activate Wi-Fi calling. This is a free setting on most popular mobile phones and allows your mobile to use a Wi-Fi network to make and receive mobile calls.
To find out more, google Telstra Wi-Fi calling or search in your settings icon on your phone.
Many businesses use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals. Telstra does not operate the EFTPOS network; it is operated by financial institutions. Many EFTPOS terminals can also be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/NBN internet connections. Retailers should contact their bank for more information and details on how to switch between these methods to ensure continuous service.
Mr Marom said the roll out of 5G connectivity for the first time in the area means customers with Telstra 5G mobile devices will enjoy a better mobile experience. The upgrade also brings added benefits for customers on the Telstra 4G network with more capacity, providing better network connectivity and less congestion when it's busier.
"We're continuing to expand our 5G network across location and nationally we're adding new sites to the network every week. Upgrades such as these continue to demonstrate Telstra's ongoing commitment to regional Australia," Mr Marom said.
Once completed, Kingswood will join more than 4,900 Telstra 5G sites on-air. Eighty-five per cent of all Australians now have the ability to access to the Telstra 5G network where they live.
Customers wishing to access 5G on the Telstra network will need a 5G-capable device. For some, this might mean upgrading their current device.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.