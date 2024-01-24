Gore and Tamworth strengthen sister city bond during country music festival

The relationship between Tamworth and its sister city, Gore, is being reignited through a royal visit.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mayor of the small town on New Zealand's southern island, Ben Bell, and their new Queen of Country Music, Maegen Mitchell, joined with Tamworth Regional councillors to plant a tree in the Botanic Garden, on Wednesday, January 24.
It's a long-held tradition, since the agreement with Gore was first signed back in 1992.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said it's nice to have a sense of normality after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the visits.
"We're renewing the protocol and the relationship and I'm very excited about that," he said.
"Tamworth's connection with Gore has been going on for a long time and it's a strong connection between the New Zealand and Australian communities."
Cr Webb said the new agreement, which will be officially signed on Thursday, will further strengthen the social ties between the two cities.
"We're trying to build on the economic benefits for both city centres," Cr Webb said.
Mayor Bell just as excited to reignite the relationship between the two country music capitals.
"A real key thing for us is rebuilding the foundation with country music and growing from there," he said.
"There are a lot of ideas we'd like to share around ag, technology, and diversifying our economy. But to share around those ideas would be great."
Acting as an official representative of the Gore Country Music Club, Ms Mitchell is also a country music singer.
She said she's excited to explore the festival, perform at the New Zealand showcase at FanZone, and listen to the buskers on Peel Street.
"We've got tickets to see Troy Cassar-Daley, Luke O'Shea, and Fanny Lumsden," she said.
"It's quite cool for the queens to come to Tamworth and experience the festival."
Tamworth's own country music queen was absent from the ceremony due to the cancellation of the Tamworth Country Music Queen quest.
But that could be short-lived.
"There is an conversation happening now about that and we need to certainly engage again and get it back up and running," Cr Webb said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.