Tuckey set to cap off outstanding year with another national title buckle

Twelve months ago, Ellie Jo Tuckey was crowned the best junior barrel racer in the country.
On Thursday the Bithramere cowgirl will saddle up in the ABCRA National Junior Finals as the no.1 in the juvenile standings, and in an unbeatable position to claim the title.
The first person for a number of years to win the 11-under 14s one year and the 14-under 18s the next, the 15-year-old smoked the competition over the 2023 season, accumulating just shy of her goal 180 points (she finished on 179).
Understandably the teenager's success has surpassed her expectations.
"I wasn't really expecting to take out the title this year because I'd just moved up. But it happened I guess," she said.
She comes into the finals on a high after roping her way to the US.
In July she will represent Australia at the National High Schools Finals Rodeo at Rock Springs, Wyoming after placing second in the breakaway roping at the Australian High School Rodeo Association Finals held at Bendemeer over the weekend.
"It's been my dream to go over to America and do whatever I can over there, so I'm pretty excited," Tuckey said.
Disappointingly she missed out in the barrel race, finishing outside the top four.
That is her favoured event of the two.
"It's just exciting to get to run in that arena and just come out knowing that you've made a good run and a good time," she said.
A key part of her success has been horses Shimmer and Red, particularly Shimmer.
She inherited the 17-year-old from her sister and has been competing on her for about four or five years now.
"She's basically got me to where I am today," Tuckey said.
"She's done it for a long time and I'm pretty grateful to have her."
Red is around 15 and a brother to Shimmer.
"He's a campdraft horse and he's never done drums before.
"I took him out to a rodeo a bit ago and got second both days so I was pretty proud of him," she said.
The bond between rider and horse is a very important part of barrel racing.
"If you don't have a bond with your horse you've basically got nothing," she said.
"You've got to trust your horse and it's gotta trust you."
Without that "you'll get nowhere".
Like for many, getting into rodeo was something of a natural progression for Tuckey.
She grew up around it, with her dad, Greg, a bullrider.
Her third finals, at least, she can't wait for the next three days.
"It's exciting because you do all the rodeos and then you get to come here and it's a big achievement that you make it," she said.
She spoke about hopefully having three good runs but most of all just going out there and having fun.
The action gets underway on Thursday morning and continues through to Saturday.
