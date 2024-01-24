The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Photos from Day 6 of TCMF: were you out and about on Wednesday?

By Newsroom
January 24 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We don't have the official figures, but a walk down the main street of Tamworth is enough to know it's already a big festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.