Photos from Day 6 of TCMF: were you out and about on Wednesday?

We don't have the official figures, but a walk down the main street of Tamworth is enough to know it's already a big festival.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Camping grounds are packed to the brim, and the streets are absolutely heaving with country music fans.
Some of whom were given a special surprise on Wednesday, when multi Golden Guitar winner Troy Cassar-Daley made an appearance on the Centrepoint stage.
We also had a royal visitor from across the ditch.
Gore's Country Music Queen Maegen Mitchell planted a tree at the Tamworth's Botanic Garden.
Tamworth and Gore have a sister city relationship, which dates back to 1992. That agreement will be officially renewed with a signing involving the mayors of both city's, on Thursday.
In addition to her official Gore duties, Meagan is a country/folk music artist and will perform at Tamworth Regional Art Gallery on Friday, January 26 from 4pm to 6.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.