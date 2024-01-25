Bolte shocked by 360 Scully Park swimmers: 'They absolutely smashed it'

Any small, regional club is sure to keep its hopes modest when they set off for representative meets.
There are always bigger schools attending, who usually have more resources and a bigger talent pool to draw from.
So when the 360 Scully Park Swimming Club returned from last weekend's NSW Country Regionals in Orange and Charlestown, coach Kate Bolte was elated with their results.
"They've been working hard all summer, they smashed it. They absolutely smashed it," Bolte said.
The club sent 12 swimmers to the regionals overall, with five at Charlestown and seven at Orange.
Abbey Trewern was the clear standout of that dozen, with three gold medals, one each in the 400m intermediate medley, 200 butterfly, and 100 butterfly.
At 16 years old, Trewern is at the age where she is preparing to transition into the adult world, and dealing with all the pressure that comes with it.
Bolte knows this all too well, but believes the teenager has a future in swimming if she wants to chase it.
"If she goes to uni and continues swimming, she definitely [has a future in the sport]," she said.
"She's in Year 11 this year, so she's got this year and next year depending on what she wants to do with her HSC. If she wants to focus on that or swimming, it's up to her."
Meanwhile, Savannah Mills and Blair Bartlett also picked up a silver medal each.
The latter shocked her coach with her performance in the 200 freestyle, where she finished fifth with a time of 2:41.22.
"I knew she was close with her country time, but I didn't know she was that close," Bolte said.
"I didn't know she had that in her, it surprised me."
It was not just the placegetters who came in for praise from the coach. There was improvement across the board, and by some staggering margins.
"Some kids took three seconds off their sprint time, and that's really rare," Bolte said.
"Especially when we're training hard, we're going away to carnivals and having big weekends. They're doing great."
While their results were impressive and many kids showed improvement, what pleased Bolte was how much fun her swimmers had at the meet.
It can often be hard for kids to focus at representative events, especially if it is their first time swimming in front of a sizeable crowd. That, however, didn't faze the 360 Scully Park kids.
"They were very enthusiastic," Bolte said.
"Every time after their race, they had a big smile on their face. They really loved it, and mid-season it's really good to see that."
