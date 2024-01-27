Humid and moist conditions raise the risk of three-day sickness in cattle

Local Land Services (LLS) is urging cattle producers in the North West and Northern Tablelands to monitor livestock for symptoms of three-day sickness (Bovine Ephemeral Fever or BEF), following confirmed cases around Gunnedah and in the Hunter Valley.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
BEF is an insect-transmitted virus of cattle that causes a high fever and pain in the muscles and joints. Recent wet weather has created ideal conditions for an increase of mosquitoes with the potential to spread the virus.
Veterinarian and director of Tamworth Veterinary Hospital Dr Isaac Roebuck said, to his knowledge, Tamworth district was yet to have a confirmed case of BEF, however, there had been an increase in suspected cases in the district.
Typically a virus more common to Northern NSW and Southern Queensland, recent weather patterns and increased humidity and moisture this spring and summer had led to an "increased viral load" in more southern areas, Dr Roebuck said.
"I haven't confirmed any cases of three-day but we have seen an increase in viruses from that family based on clinical science," he said.
"We've seen stock displaying signs of high temperature, lethargy, uncomfortable, stiff and sore in the joints, and unable to move which can be caused by a virus from within the same family."
Dr Roebuck said the recommended treatment for affected stock was similar to that when humans had a virus: medication to reduce fever and muscle and joint pain.
"Late spring and early summer is when you would expect to see the virus," he said.
"If you have lots of water lying on your property, or exposed water services, along with midges and mosquito activity, there is an increase risk of three-day sickness.
"If possible, consider isolating stock from those areas or even better vaccinating your stock for three-day sickness."
North West LLS district veterinarian Megan Davies advised producers to be watchful for symptoms which could also include weight loss, increased drooling and stringy nasal discharge.
Ms Davies said heavier animals such as bulls and pregnant cows tended to be more severely impacted.
BEF can be diagnosed based on clinical signs and confirmed with a blood test.
While symptoms only lasted a few days, Ms Davies said it was important to manage and treat infected cattle appropriately through supportive care and anti-inflammatory medication administered in consultation with your local veterinarian.
"We are encouraging producers to monitor their cattle as the season progresses and seek veterinary advice if needed," Ms Davies said.
"Affected cattle should be provided with shade, water and feed and turned or lifted twice daily to help prevent secondary complications. A paddock free of steep hills or gullies is preferable."
Ms Davies said recently recovered cattle should not be sent to the abattoir for several weeks to give the body a chance to heal and avoid the possibility of downgrades from any residual muscle damage.
Where treatments have been given, any withholding periods must be observed.
Ms Davies said consideration of vaccination was encouraged, especially for stock introduced from outside the region, home-bred stock under two years of age, and high-value animals.
While the vaccine may not provide immediate protection in areas already affected, the early stage of the season offers an opportunity for timely vaccination, she said.
The vaccine requires two initial doses two to four weeks apart for unvaccinated animals, followed by a booster every 12 months.
For further advice contact your nearest Local Land Services District Veterinarian by calling 1300 795 299 or private veterinary practitioner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.