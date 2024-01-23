The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Can you help locate Roydon?

By Newsroom
January 24 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roydon Ellis was last seen leaving a business in Tingha on Saturday and police are appealing for info on his whereabouts. Picture supplied.
Roydon Ellis was last seen leaving a business in Tingha on Saturday and police are appealing for info on his whereabouts. Picture supplied.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state's north.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.