Expect something different each time you sit down to the Supper Club

Andrew Clermont's annual Supper Club promises four hours of soulful musical performances from a mingle of old favourites and rising stars, all weaving their own cultures and stories into traditional music genres.
The Supper Club, being staged at the North Tamworth Bowling Club, is a collection of different interpretations of country music, with varied sub-genres of blues, folk and soul.
The event is one of the hundreds of country-music events being featured in Tamworth during the annual country music festival.
Bonnie Melbourne, 15, who made her Supper Club debut in 2023, has returned this year, demonstrating another level of maturity in her skill, said Clermont.
Bonnie's performance this year will be shaped by her new-found love of musicals.
Other local performers included in the 2024 Supper Club include the beloved singer and actor Brookie Gillett, and Hester Frazer (perhaps better known as Goldheist), accompanied by Anthony Walmsley on guitar.
As has been the case with previous Supper Clubs, Clermont said this year's talent was drawn from across Australia, and from even further abroad, with special guests hailing from the United Kingdom and America.
Clermont said he often discovered new performers for the show at other musical events. One of the year's stars was discovered as a banjo player busking at a folk festival.
"The banjo player, Paul Henderson, was sitting and jamming by himself with a circle of observers which kept getting bigger and bigger - now, a few years later, he's playing with us," he said.
"Paul was only sort of starting then ... and now he's just extraordinary.
"You've always gotta keep an eye out - or ear out - where you might find a gem."
Asked what distinguished the Supper Club from other Tamworth Country Music Festival events, Clermont noted the constant development of the music.
"People know that this is happening now, and it won't happen like this again," he said.
"We have people that regularly come back and drop in for the afternoon, work on a few pieces and come up with a new approach ... and it's astonishing how just playing the same song again with new context makes almost a whole new piece."
