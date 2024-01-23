'I'm really excited about this opportunity': Nielsen earns NRLW shot

Almost four years after COVID brought her back home and she helped deliver Pirates their first women's premiership, Claudia Nielsen is preparing to write another chapter in what has been an epic sporting journey.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Tamworth product is heading to the jungle.
Not of the reality variety but rather the Wests Tigers', with the Tamworth product being signed to their 2024 NRLW squad.
"I'm really excited about this opportunity which is a new chapter for me," Nielsen said.
"Wests Tigers have such a strong women's program, wonderful facilities and people who really care about developing us as players."
Described in the announcement of her signing as "a talented athlete who has excelled at a variety of sports" and an "extremely fit outside back", Nielsen's NRLW foray adds to a resume that includes representing Western Australia on the hockey field, lacing up the boots for RugbyWA in the fledgling days of the Super W competition and being part of the Australia A 7s program.
Wests Tigers NRLW coach Brett Kimmorley said he is excited by what the Calrossy alumni will bring to the squad.
"Even though it's still a long way off, we are all really excited about how the squad is coming together," Kimmorley said.
"Like our first season, there is a wealth of experience blended with a mix of exciting young local juniors."
Nielsen joins Jada Taylor and Rhiannon Byers as North West talent in the NRLW system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.