The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Hospital says presentations 'well within expectations' for festival

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth hospital is 'well equipped' to handle any extra presentations that may arise during the country music festival, according to a health district spokesperson. File picture by Barry Smith
Tamworth hospital is 'well equipped' to handle any extra presentations that may arise during the country music festival, according to a health district spokesperson. File picture by Barry Smith

It's good tidings from Tamworth hospital as recent data suggests festivalgoers are enjoying the annual festivities safely and responsibly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.