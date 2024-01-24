Hospital says presentations 'well within expectations' for festival

It's good tidings from Tamworth hospital as recent data suggests festivalgoers are enjoying the annual festivities safely and responsibly.
The Hunter New England Health District expects presentations at Tamworth hospital to rise each year during the festival period, as having more people in town naturally creates more opportunities for incidents.
But a district spokesperson told the Leader this year has been smooth sailing so far, with hospital presentations "well within expectations" for a festival this size.
"There were zero presentations for heat-related illness over the festival's opening weekend," the spokesperson said.
"Surprisingly, injuries from bull riding was one of the most common presentations in that period."
Tamworth hosted the Xtreme Bulls and Broncs Australia competition on Saturday, January 20, and many locals around town are gearing up for the ABCRA National Finals at AELEC which coincide with the festival's closing weekend.
But a relatively lower number of hospitalisations doesn't mean festivalgoers should cut loose, as an incoming heatwave and a new COVID sub-variant are still high among health professionals' concerns.
Hunter New England health's Director of Health Protection, Dr David Durrheim, says it's important to stay sun-safe, well-hydrated, and protected against mosquitoes as the festival's closing weekend approaches.
"Ensure sunscreen, light long-sleeved clothing, hats and water bottles are all included in your festival checklist," Dr Durrheim said.
"Hot weather can cause heat stress and heat stroke and can make underlying health conditions worse. Reduce the impact of heat by avoiding being outside during the hottest part of the day, keeping well hydrated with water, avoiding excessive alcohol, and looking after vulnerable friends and relatives."
A spokesperson from Hunter New England health said Tamworth hospital is already working with Tamworth Regional Council to prepare for next year's festival and "has plans in place to effectively manage presentations during every festival period."
In addition, volunteer health workers from St John Ambulance are set up at First Aid posts on Peel Street and Kable Avenue to provide immediate emergency assistance.
