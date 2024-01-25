Australia Day and TCMF fun head our top picks for Day 8 of the festival

Australia Day activities during Tamworth Country Music Festival - a combination guaranteed to produce some fun, which also headlines our top picks for Day 8 of the festival.
There is a choice of activities in and around Tamworth to start your day, so if you are looking for something close, head to the Australia Day barbecue breakfast at Tamworth town hall from 8am.
Alternatively, just outside Tamworth you could try the Australia Day Aussie breakfast being held in Kootingal's Memory Park. This event includes an official address and classic games, such as the thong toss, pumpkin bowls and gumboot toss. The action gets underway from 8am.
Also starting from 8am, but in Manilla, is an Australia Day Breakfast, which includes an awards ceremony and live entertainment in Pioneer Park.
Toyota FanZone opens today with Hudson Rose at 9am, followed by Kaitlyn Thomas at 9.30am, Tori Darke at 9.50am, Kaylen Rain at 10.10am, Paul Costa at 10.30am, Sara Berki at 10.50am, Lane Pittman at 11.10am, Taylor Moss at 11.10am, Brad Butcher at 11.50am, Melanie Dyer at 12.30pm, The April Family at 12.50pm, Matt Cornell at 1.10pm, Rhinestoned at 1.30pm, Mat Barratt at 2.10pm, Briana Dinsdale at 2.30pm, Emmagen Rain at 2.50pm, Dan Higgins at 3.10pm, Peter Chapman at 3.30pm, Sons of Atticus at 3.50pm, and Lynchburg at 4.30pm.
For something a little different, try the Indie Country Music Showcase and Awards which will run from 10am to 3pm at the Redhill Motor Inn and Conference Centre.
At 10am the Golden Fiddle Awards and Showcase gets underway at the Capitol theatre. The Golden Fiddle Awards has been awarding fiddle and violin players along with teachers and people involved in the industry for two decades
The Golden Gig Junior and Senior Grand Final will be held in the Family Zone on the Macca's Stage from 11am.
For some good ol' country fun, yabby races will be held in the Bill Chambers Room at The Pub from 12pm.
Dashville presents Nundle Rocks featuring the Re-Mains, The Tall Stories, Stefanie Duzel, Midnight Chicken, Lady Lyon and John Krsulja at the Nundle Memorial Hall from 12pm.
The Wolfe Brothers will present two gigs today, both at the Longyard. A family event from 4pm and an evening session from 7.30pm
Head to Tamworth Paceway for the 2024 Carnival of Cups featuring music icons alongside harness racing action. Adam Brand headlines the event, with Australian all-girl country-rock supergroup Southbound xo and 2023 The Voice favourite Bella Mackenzie. This free ticketed event kicks off at 5pm.
For a bit of fun, head to The Press basement bar for the free Celebrity Lip Synch Battle from 7pm.
Don't miss the Toyota presents Celebrate Australia show from 7pm in Toyota Park, which features Red Dust, Crazy Train, The Bushwackers and fireworks to end the evening.
Travis Collins - One of Them Nights with Hurricane Fall, Lane Pittman and Sara Berki hit the stage at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre from 7:30pm.
You can't possibly come to the Tamworth Country Music Festival and not get your Toyota Country Music Hat and collectable pin from the Toyota Zone. Don't forget official TCMF merchandise is for sale from 10am on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy Streets.
