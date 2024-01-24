Kootingal swimmers shine amid 'super strong' Country Regionals competition

There were a lot of reasons for Graham Johnstone to smile over the weekend.
The long-time Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Club coach accompanied a small contingent of just eight swimmers, seven of whom competed, to the NSW Country Regionals in Charlestown last weekend.
And, given how tough he knew the competition would be, Johnstone was optimistic but didn't want to get his or the kids' hopes up.
"It was super strong," he said.
"The Charlestown one was stronger than Orange or Wagga by miles, twice as many swimmers and super strong. The competition was great."
Several of the swimmers to attend were young and just beginning their journey in the world of representative swimming.
But there were two, Johnstone said, who stood out despite the "stinking hot" conditions: Ruby Rule and Thomas McDougall.
Rule, the veteran coach said, is "our amazing little breaststroker".
The 10-year-old won four gold medals, one silver, and one bronze from seven events, and earned a top 10 finish in the backstroke, which is her least favourite discipline.
"I've been coaching for 20-odd years, and she's the best breaststroker I've ever seen come through our club," Johnstone said.
McDougall, meanwhile, "did really well" and picked up two golds, two silvers, one bronze, with three other top 10 finishes from eight events.
But one other swimmer drew Johnstone's praise despite missing out on medals.
Eve Cannon caught the coach's eye for her sheer determination to improve, which paid off with four top 10s from six events and several personal bests.
"I was probably more happy with her than anyone else," Johnstone said.
"To stick with it and not get the glory, that's what it's all about sometimes. It's not about the glory, just doing as well as you can.
"She picked up a couple of country times and some amazing PBs, she's been training really hard so it's good to see her do well."
After a quiet period during Christmas, the swimmers did well to be competitive with just a week or so of training under their belts.
And, Johnstone added, it was the ideal warm-up with several big competitions in the weeks and months to come.
"I'm looking forward to the next couple of weeks to see how they do," he said.
"Country regionals are the start of it, we've got a couple of real busy couple of months coming."
