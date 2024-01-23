TCMF Day 6: keep on top of what's happening daily through our blog

I'd say we are on the downhill slide, being on the other side of the halfway mark and all, but to be fair there's still plenty more festival excitement to come and it would be wrong of us to say we're slowing down.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In fact, it would be the opposite, we reckon things are just getting warmed up (no weather pun intended).
As usual we have done a little of the homework for you and come up with a few highlights for Day 6.
But if you want to branch out on your own, don't let us stop you.
At some point, if you haven't already, make sure you take a stroll down Peel Street and listen to the multitude of talented buskers lining the street.
The kids will be wanting to make the most of the last few weeks of the holidays too. Sideshow alley opens every day from 10am.
And then there's the Arts North West Pop-up Stall for Creatives.
The Powerhouse Museum is another must-do, where you can learn all about our city's history with electricity.
Tonight's concert at Toyota [Bicentennial] Park from 7pm is 'Back to the Bush' featuring a host of stars like Anne Kirkpatrick, Lindsay Butler and the Crosby Sisters, so that's one not to miss - and it's free.
So get yourself down there and have some fun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.