Local country music darling drops out of major show due to health concerns

Two-time Golden Guitar winner and one of Tamworth's favourite local talents Aleyce Simmonds has been forced to pull out of hosting the Live 'N' Local show in Toyota [Bicentennial] Park due to complications from her recent pregnancy.
The country music artist said in a Facebook post she'll be undergoing surgery to "evict" something that was left behind after the birth of her first child, Georgia Daisy Love, at the start of last month.
"I've found today that a pesky little thing didn't want to join my daughter earth side and has been hanging out, rent free for the past seven weeks," Ms Simmonds said in the post.
She said the surgery will prevent her from taking part in the Live 'N' Local show on Thursday, January 25, which is designed to shine a spotlight on talent from Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Ms Simmonds could not be reached for comment, though the Leader was able to confirm she's expected to make a quick and full recovery.
The show will go on with the help of radio personality Ronnie Tee, who has been recruited to fill Ms Simmonds' shoes as the show's MC.
Mr Tee is known for being one half of Friday Drive with Ronnie Tee & Jaq on 94.1 from their studio in Gosford on the Central Coast.
