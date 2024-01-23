The Northern Daily Leader
Local country music darling drops out of major show due to health concerns

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 23 2024 - 2:21pm
Tamworth talent Aleyce Simmonds has been very open in the past about her struggles with endometriosis and adenomyosis, casting light on an issue which affects nearly one in five women. File picture by Peter Hardin
Two-time Golden Guitar winner and one of Tamworth's favourite local talents Aleyce Simmonds has been forced to pull out of hosting the Live 'N' Local show in Toyota [Bicentennial] Park due to complications from her recent pregnancy.

