See our photos from Day 5 of TCMF 2024

It's been another big day on the festival front.
The buskers were out early to entertain the crowds.
Venues across the city have reported pretty good crowds so far, and organisers reckon it will only get busier towards the Australia Day long weekend.
If you love your line dancing, but wouldn't know one step from another, you could get along to a Footloose Line Dancing Beginners Workshop.
Today we sent our photographer Gareth Gardner along.
The workshops are being held each weekday morning from 9:30am at Tamworth West Public School.
Tonight's main event 'Bands on the Run' will get underway from 7pm in Toyota [Bicentennial] Park, featuring Open Season Band, Kimberly Gold, The Buckleys and Hurricane Fall.
And don't forget, after a bit of a reprieve from the heat today, things are expected to get a little hot under the collar over coming days.
Tomorrow is forecast to be 37 degrees and the bureau is tipping a top of 41 degrees for Thursday.
There have been reports of people walking pets down the main street in the middle of the day. We know our furry friends are family, and we love to take them with us, but be mindful that bitumen gets scorching hot and take proper precautions to protect their little paws.
