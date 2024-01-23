'They absolutely loved it': TTA juniors thrive at Northern Eagles competition

As touch football continues its revitalisation in town, the Tamworth Touch Association's juniors recently got an opportunity to show how far they've come.
And, according to TTA junior rep coordinator Ben Wynn, they went "really well" at the Northern Eagles Junior Championships in Coffs Harbour over the weekend.
It was about more than the results, Wynn said. It was about the growth shown by the teams - particularly those that had never competed at a representative level before.
Of the five Tamworth teams that attended, the under 14s and under 16s girls' teams fell into that category.
"It was good for them to get a chance to compete at a much wider, regional level to see the standard they need to get to," Wynn said.
"It was a great development tournament for those girls, and over the course of the carnival, you could see their first game, and then in their last games and where they lifted in the space of a weekend was unbelievably good."
It was a "similar outcome" for the under 10s boys, who were also largely new to the representative scene.
But the under 12s and under 14s boys, Wynn said, are the most experienced of the sides and are Tamworth's best chances at making the finals of the upcoming Junior State Cup Northern Conference in Dubbo.
"The under 12s boys is probably where our best chance of success is going to be," he said.
"They narrowly lost to Port Macquarie and Ballina, who are big, competitive clubs, and went down by one try in both games. They could've gone either way, and [one more win] would've seen them get into the semi."
The under 12s scored three wins to go with their two narrow losses.
Likewise the under 14s on scored one win but their three defeats, Wynn said, also "could have gone either way".
It was a great showing for an association in the midst of a rejuvenation, and the tournament was a good warm-up for next month's State Cup, which Wynn described as the "pinnacle of the junior representative year".
The other opportunity it offered to Tamworth's young players was the chance to be seen by Northern Eagles selectors.
The teams, once named, will compete at the national titles, and Wynn said there were "quite a few kids that selectors came up and asked me about".
But, most importantly, they enjoyed the experience. At a young age, the most crucial thing to ensure kids stay involved in sport is that they have fun.
And Wynn had no doubt that was the case.
"They absolutely loved it," he said.
"The cohesiveness in the teams, even amongst the parents, was fantastic ... we've got kids forging new friendships where they're hanging out with these new mates to throw a footy or go to the pool.
"These are new friendships being forged, and they're having great fun playing intense, competitive touch footy."
