Cowboys, classic country musos head our top picks for Day 7 of the festival

The Star Maker session will be followed by Denvah at 9.50am, Bonnie Kellett at 10.10am, Jason Carruthers at 10.30am, Amber Lawrence at 11.50am, Hurricane Fall at 12.30pm, Gretta Ziller at 12.50pm, Casey Barnes at 1.10pm, Will Day at 1.30pm, Piper Butcher at 1.50pm, Mark 'Bushie' Thompson at 2.10pm, Tyla Rodrigues at 2.30pm, Liam Brew at 2.50pm, Gemma Kirby at 3.10pm, Haystack Mountain Hermits at 3.30pm, the Bushwackers at 4.10pm, and Sandee Facy at 4.50pm.

