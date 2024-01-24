Cowboys, classic country musos head our top picks for Day 7 of the festival

The Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards lead off Day 7 of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Kicking off at 9am in Tamworth Town Hall, the awards include such categories as Best Female Vocal, Best Male Vocal, Best Group or Duo, Best Album, Best Song, Best Bush Ballard and Best Video Clip.
The Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards were established in 2000, as the only mainstream awards in Australian country music where voters can vote for whoever they like - that is, not restricted to a pre-determined list of finalists.
Today's Toyota FanZone also kicks off at 9am, showcasing a number of the 2024 Toyota Star Maker grand finalists, including Ethan Calway, Dakota East, Jay Santilli and Jake Whittakwer.
The Star Maker session will be followed by Denvah at 9.50am, Bonnie Kellett at 10.10am, Jason Carruthers at 10.30am, Amber Lawrence at 11.50am, Hurricane Fall at 12.30pm, Gretta Ziller at 12.50pm, Casey Barnes at 1.10pm, Will Day at 1.30pm, Piper Butcher at 1.50pm, Mark 'Bushie' Thompson at 2.10pm, Tyla Rodrigues at 2.30pm, Liam Brew at 2.50pm, Gemma Kirby at 3.10pm, Haystack Mountain Hermits at 3.30pm, the Bushwackers at 4.10pm, and Sandee Facy at 4.50pm.
Get a different view of the 2024 Australian Country Music Festival from 9am via Precision Helicopter Joy Flights which will be operating regularly through the day until 6pm, from the Gipps Street Sports Fields.
Do you like a touch of hillbilly music? If so, head along to the Yodelling Spectacular featuring Justine Standley, Lynette Guest, Dianne Lindsay, Virginia Coad, Alice Benfer. The event gets underway at the Balladeer's Homestead, in the Salvation Army Centre Auditorium from 9am.
Guitar enthusiasts take note of the Maton Guitar Showcase from 10am in Blazes Showroom at West Tamworth Leagues Club (Wests). The event will feature Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Amber Lawrence, Adam Harvey, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Jenny Mitchell, Jade Holland, Billie Jo Porter, Finnian Johnson, Robbie Mortimer, Watty Thompson, 2023 Toyota Star Maker Loren Ryan, and 2024 Star Maker Wade Forster.
'They're racing' at the Tamworth City Toyota Country Music Cup, staged at the Tamworth Jockey Club from 12pm. Make sure to wear you best hat.
Catch James Blundell in Concert at Tamworth Town Hall or Duncan Toombs at The Event Centre, West Tamworth leagues Club (Wests), both from 1pm.
What's a country music festival without some real cowboys?
Head to the ABCRA 2024 National Finals Rodeo which kicks off from 6pm in the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre's main arena. Watch some of Australia's toughest rodeo athletes go head-to-head in a battle of speed, agility and determination across all junior and senior rodeo events including saddle bronc, bull ride, bareback, steer wrestling, barrel race, rope and tie, and breakaway roping.
The first night of the finals is a dedicated family event.
If rodeo is not to your style, then consider the Kasey Chambers concert at Tamworth Town Hall or the Live Baby Live: INXS Tribute Show at Tangaratta Vineyards, both starting at 8pm.
Or, perhaps head to Blazes Showroom, at West Tamworth Leagues Club (Wests), for the Aussie Muster starring the Choirboys, Bachelor Girl, Brooke Schubert, and DJ Buckle Bunny.
And you can't possibly come to the Tamworth Country Music Festival and not get your Toyota Country Music Hat and collectable pin from the Toyota Zone. Don't forget official TCMF merchandise is for sale from 10am on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy Streets.
