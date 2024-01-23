Teen girl to face court after serious crash throws passengers from ute tray

A TEENAGE girl is expected to face court in the wake of a crash which seriously injured herself and two others.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At about 6:30pm on November 15, 2023, emergency services rushed to Burgen Road, in Walcha, following reports of a crash.
When emergency services arrived at the scene they found a Mazda utility had been involved in a single-vehicle collision.
Police officers were told a 16-year-old girl was allegedly behind the wheel of the ute with two passengers in the rear tray.
Officers were told the car left the road and rolled, before ejecting the two passengers and the driver.
The driver and two passengers, all aged 16, were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before they were taken to Armidale Hospital with serious injuries.
In the wake of the crash, officers attached to the New England Police District established a crime scene, and specialist officers from the crash investigation unit were called in to try and piece together what happened.
Just before 5pm on Monday, January 23, 2024, the 16-year-old girl who is alleged to have been behind the wheel, attended Armidale Police Station where she was charged.
The 16-year-old is accused of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous; negligent driving; learner not accompanied by driver, police officer, or tester; driver not wear seatbelt properly adjusted and fastened; and drive with passenger in or on part of vehicle not permitted.
The girl is expected to front Armidale Local Court in March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.