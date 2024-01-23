My kid's teacher is great but schools are going backwards

Chris Smyth has been the Director of Schools for Diocese of Armidale for the past nine years and took the opportunity to pen this opinion column before leaving the role.
Everyone has an opinion on schools. At barbecues right through the holiday season the conversation of parents turned to their children's school. "Not enough discipline, knowledge or phonics they cry".
"And those 'open classrooms' are just too noisy and not enough teacher directed instruction".
"When I was at school it was about memorising facts and doing what I was told".
And how dare teachers suggest that flexible learning spaces (incorrectly referred to by some as 'open classrooms') are as effective as the classroom box of the industrial age. Those boxes served parents well in an era devoid of technology.
Skills were learnt by accident as teacher knowledge was poured into empty vessels from the front of the classroom.
The same parents also generally speak positively about their own kids' teachers but in general speak disparagingly about teachers and what they call our 'failing education system'. The politicising of education is causing a very strong polarisation of the education debate which is not helpful to parents attempting to navigate the challenges of choosing the right educational setting for their children.
Just as the right or the left of politics is never completely correct - the same is true of schooling. Most schools have calm classrooms led by teachers with a positive high regard for young people. It is the quality of the professional positive student-teacher relationship built, not on the command and control approach of previous generations, that inspires good behaviour.
Recent skills based approaches never replaced the importance of teaching knowledge. Knowledge became the vehicle for teaching students for a world where skills such as collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and communication are seen as skills for the future.
Any teacher will tell you that knowledge is an essential foundation for teaching skills.
Our teachers are charged with the responsibility of teaching reading. Reading and comprehension success is not built on just phonics or whole language approaches but on the blending of both by the highly skilled professional in the classroom. Good infants teachers never completely abandoned phonics!
Flexible learning spaces enable teachers to work in strong teams (like other professionals) on the planning, instruction, assessment and evaluation of student progress. Acoustically designed spaces open the traditional box into a more flexible, larger, space - using sliding glass doors - and encourage a gradual release of responsibility from the teacher to the acceptance of responsibility by the student. Every student now has more than one teacher with differing skills and personalities to meet their learning needs and each teacher has a colleague to learn from.
Education is not black or white. The answer is in the middle. School leaders and teachers can explain how evidence based research informs classroom instruction right around the country to improve student learning outcomes. Teachers can surprise you with their professional use of student data to inform the next best steps for learning in their classroom.
There can be no doubt that Australia needs to improve standards but the real solution lies in the issues of school equity and the quality of the teacher in the classroom. Those subjects deserve a much more balanced debate to overcome some of the long term future issues of Australian education.
