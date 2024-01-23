My kid's teacher is great but schools are going backwards

Flexible learning spaces enable teachers to work in strong teams (like other professionals) on the planning, instruction, assessment and evaluation of student progress. Acoustically designed spaces open the traditional box into a more flexible, larger, space - using sliding glass doors - and encourage a gradual release of responsibility from the teacher to the acceptance of responsibility by the student. Every student now has more than one teacher with differing skills and personalities to meet their learning needs and each teacher has a colleague to learn from.