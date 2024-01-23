LEGO lovers 'connect' with their favourite bricks at festival

Lovers of LEGO were able to connect at a very special display during festival in Tamworth.
The Connecting with Bricks display at the UNE building, brought together creatives of all ages - young and a little younger - over the weekend and into Monday.
LEGO Masters Andrew and Damian led interactive workshops, putting the skill and passion of local enthusiasts to the test.
The building sessions were designed to both challenge and inspire our future architects and engineers.
Bridges, planes, and spaceships were among the creations to take centre stage on Monday.
While an impressive, life-sized LEGO® Gibson Guitar was very in keeping with the Tamworth Country Music Festival theme.
Connecting With Bricks Inc is a non-for-profit organisation which aims to strengthen community connection and advance individual education through LEGO® building facilitation.
All proceeds from the event will go towards creating Mobile Brick Pits for rural schools and libraries.
To nominate your school now go to www.connectingwithbricks.com.au
