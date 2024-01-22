TCMF Day 5: your daily festival blog, the who, what, where

Well this is it, the official halfway mark.
It's Day 5 of the 10-day 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival and by now things have settled into a bit of a rhythm.
The buskers are busking, the crowds are loving it and there's plenty more yet to come.
So, Day 5, what can we expect?
Well, there's a bit going on.
2023 Star Maker Loren Ryan is appearing at FanZone at 12:30pm.
And while it may be a bit cooler today - ahead of those heatwave conditions forecast for Thursday - you could still do with a little airconditioned comfort in the form of a visit to Shoppingworld - where festival favourite Pixie Jenkins will take to the stage from 12:30pm.
Tonight's concert in the park is 'Bands on the Run'.
The music gets underway at Toyota [Bicentennial] Park from 7:30pm.
Have a great day!
