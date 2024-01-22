Ashleigh Dallas invites you to embrace Tamworth's country music spirit

If you're looking for someone who embodies Tamworth's country music spirit, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better fit than Ashleigh Dallas.
A homegrown talent with familial ties deeply embedded in the local music scene, Ashleigh's journey is a harmonious tapestry of tradition, growth, and the boundless joy of creating music.
She won a golden guitar for New Talent of the Year in 2014, picked up four more accolades from 2018 to 2023, and is nominated for another two this year: Female Artist of the Year and Best Vocal Collaboration alongside the legendary Luke O'Shea.
"It's such an overwhelming sense of joy and pride to be named as a top five finalist," Ashleigh told the Leader.
Her connection to country music runs deep in her family.
Her father and grandfather are both golden guitar winners, and her mum has worked at the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music (the Con) for nearly three decades.
Her upcoming show at the historic Tamworth town hall, presented by the Con, is designed to showcase new talent, and will feature Sunshine Coast singer-songwriter Sari Abbott as a special guest.
The Con's youth choir will also harmonise with Ashleigh on several tracks.
"The youth choir meets with me all through term four, and we work towards the big show in January. That's important for me, as I studied at the Con from the age of two and a half and I believe in giving back," she said.
Choosing the Tamworth town hall as the venue for her show holds a profound significance for Ashleigh as both the birthplace of the golden guitars and the place she did her first-ever gig with the Con.
"I remember being a kid and my first time performing there was with the Con. The feeling of that room is overwhelming and takes over your whole body," she said.
"The history that venue has ... it's a venue that makes you want to lift into that spirit and leave nothing left in the tank."
Looking back on her own personal history, she said if she could give herself any advice at the start of her journey, she'd tell her younger counterpart to "be kinder to yourself".
"I think you can put a lot of pressure on yourself to achieve and chase in the music industry, but there's different levels of what success is for every artist. I think it's important to be kind to yourself because you're gonna have days where you could've done better, and that's okay," Ashleigh said.
It's a similar piece of advice to what she tells her daughters.
Her oldest daughter, five-year-old Harriet, is just getting into country music.
"Harriet just has such an infectious love for music; both my girls do. I think it's been a natural thing because it's always on in our house," Ashleigh said.
"If she does decide to pursue country music, I'll tell her to be true to her authentic self because she'll overcome hurdles more quickly because the steps you're taking are true."
Ashleigh is performing her festival show, Secondhand Stories, in the Tamworth town hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 24.
Her newest single of the same name is now available on all major streaming platforms.
"The whole essence of the song is we've all got a life to live; get out to live yours, don't live a secondhand story," she said.
