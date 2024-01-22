Folk Museum celebrates 90 year milestone and prepares for refurbishment

Armidale Folk Museum has quietly marked its 90th anniversary and released a virtual tour ahead of renovations to be completed in 2024.
The museum opened on December 16, 1933. It was the first "municipally controlled museum in NSW" and was in a purpose-built building across from St Peter's Cathedral - now the Old Neighbourhood Centre, next to the Armidale Regional Council (ARC) administration building.
According to historian Bill Oates, the museum was home to the Pike Collection, an impressive gem collection in temporary accommodation at Mittagong before the offer of a permanent museum facility in Armidale.
When the museum was converted to a Control Centre for Civil Defence during World War II, the Pike Collection was moved to the New England University College.
"The Museum reopened as the Armidale Folk Museum in 1958 on the corner of Faulkner and Rusden Streets," ARC's arts, culture and heritage officer Sarah Reddington said.
The museum tells the story of the Armidale district and has also become a valued resource for researchers and amateur historians, including Armidale school students who visit each year, Ms Reddington said.
Now, the Folk Museum is about to undergo significant refurbishments that will ensure access, and provide a foundation towards a more immersive 21st century museum experience.
In the lead up to work, council's museum team partnered with New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) to create a virtual tour.
"The tour provides virtual access to the museum outside our opening hours, to visitors from further afield, and is a resource for teachers preparing for a school tour and for students in their studies within the classroom," Ms Reddington said.
