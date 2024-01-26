Charming Victorian home combines classic elegance with modern updates

5 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"Kimeree", a charming home built circa 1890, beautifully combines classic elegance with modern updates.
Meticulously renovated over the years, it maintains its Victorian heritage, appealing to those who appreciate the historical ambience.
With its spacious layout, refined finishes, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, "Kimeree" is an inviting residence offering the epitome of luxury living.
Inside, you'll find impressive features like 3.5m high ceilings, authentic period light fittings, intricate ceiling roses, imported carpets, original timber floor, bespoke joinery, high quality drapery, a marble fireplace and multiple French doors.
Key features include three generous living spaces, including a stylish formal lounge, extravagant formal dining room, and a spacious, light filled open-plan kitchen, casual dining, and family room built to perfection.
Five bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes plus an office or optional sixth bedroom, with two bedrooms providing access to a scenic upper veranda overlooking Duri peak.
Comfort features include a marble fireplace, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning with two systems, a split system in the office, and underfloor heating in the kitchen, casual meals, family room and upstairs bathroom.
Well-appointed bathrooms feature quality updates, including a free-standing bath and marble benchtops.
Beautiful gardens wrap around the entire perimeter of the property providing the ultimate level of privacy, while stylish outdoor entertaining areas, including a courtyard, two verandas, terraces, pool and pool house are perfect for entertaining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.