The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Country Music Festival

Big names headed to TRECC among our top picks for Day 6 of the festival

By Emma Downey
January 24 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amos Morris will be playing at The Events Centre, West Tamworth League Club (Wests) at 1pm on Wednesday, January 24. Picture supplied
Amos Morris will be playing at The Events Centre, West Tamworth League Club (Wests) at 1pm on Wednesday, January 24. Picture supplied

Day 6 of the Tamworth Country Music Festival may have dawned, but it is still not too late to try your hand busking along Peel Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Country Music Festival

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.