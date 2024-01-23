Big names headed to TRECC among our top picks for Day 6 of the festival

Day 6 of the Tamworth Country Music Festival may have dawned, but it is still not too late to try your hand busking along Peel Street.
The Busking Registration Office is open between 9am and 5pm at Festival Headquarters in Fitzroy Plaza (number 17). You will also find the CBD Pop-Up Information Centre and Box Office in the same location.
The Toyota FanZone opens at 9am with Toyota Star Maker winner Wade Forster along with finalists Jemma Beech and Jimbo Stokes, followed by Craig Lloyd at 9.50am, The Pleasures at 10.50am, Amos Morris at 11.10am, Melody Moko at 11.50am, Darlinghurst at 12.10pm, Lindsay Waddington at 12.50pm, Jeremy Turner at 1.30pm, Neighbours' fans take note as Alan Fletcher will appear at 1.50pm, Jacynta'lee at 2.20pm, Michael Carpenter and the Bankas Brothers at 4.10pm, Maxon at 5.30pm and the New Zealand Artist Showcase at 6pm.
At 10am the CCMA National Jamboree gets underway in Tamworth Town Hall, bringing together all the Tamworth talent quest winners to compete for the titles of Overall Junior and Senior Champion of Tamworth Champions, as well as a presentation of the CCMA National Songwriter of the Year.
Also at 10am, the Tamworth City Dance Academy's Country Fringe show gets underway in Peel Street East with demonstrations of their jazz, lyrical, contemporary and hip hop styles.
At 10.15am the Country Sounds in the Square will showcase local and new artists, hosted by Piper Rodrigues at Tamworth Square [Coles end of Peel Street].
At 11am Lachie Cossor's Outback Stockman Show gets underway at the Nemingah Tavern. A tribute to Australian Stockmen, followed by a Country Music Showcase featuring Pete Denahy and more!
From 1pm, double Golden Guitar Award winner Amos Morris will appear at The Events Centre, West Leagues Club. Morris is well known for his soulful vocal style and serious guitar skills.
Local singer Bella Dior will be appearing in Peel Street outside Mathers Shoes from 3pm.
At 5:30pm, Brian Cadd and special guests The Long and The Short of It will be appearing in Blazes Showroom at West Tamworth League Club (Wests).
If you enjoy country music but don't know one end of a guitar from the other, why not try Paint and Sip at Pino and Picasso in Peel Street from 5.30pm. The session includes guidance from an artist to help release your inner Picasso, and the only thing you need to bring is your favourite bottle of vino, some nibbles and your imagination.
Don't miss Night among the Stars from 7.30pm presented by Len Waters and the Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club in Victoria Park. Gain an amazing insight into the outer world, and experience music and ancient storytelling from the stars with Kamilaroi man Len Waters.
Also from 7.30pm, see Orchestral Country at the TRECC, featuring Adam Harvey, Fanny Lumsden, Brook McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, Amber Lawrence, Luke O'Shea, Lyn Bowtell, Catherine Britt, Darren Coggan, Tania Kernaghan and Jason Owens.
It will be a big night in Tamworth with The Tamworth Opry featuring Roo Arcus, Katrina Burgoyne, Bonnie Kellet, Tania Kernaghan, Travis Lista nd Kristy Cox, Jason Owen, Dean Perrett, Andrew Swift, Ella and Sienna, and Jeremy Turner on at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre.
Finally, don't forget to get your Toyota Country Music Hat and collectable pin from the Toyota Zone, and that official TCMF merchandise is for sale from 10am on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy Streets.
