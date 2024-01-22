The Walk-Up Showcase heads our top picks for Day 5 of the festival

Day 5 of the Tamworth Country Music Festival gets underway with plenty to keep the early risers occupied.
The Travelling Country Road Show presents the Big Brekky Show from 7.30am, hosted by John Tehan and featuring Peter Hulme, Kerrie Johns, John Tehan and Michael Clare at the Red Cross Hall in Kable Avenue. Walk ups are welcome.
Meanwhile, the Toyota FanZone reopens with Dan Thornton from 9am, followed by Imogen Hall at 9.30am, Chloe Styler at 10an, Maddie Cail at 10.30am, Lisa de Angelis at 11.30am, Ashleigh Dallas at 12pm, Loren Ryan at 12.30pm, The Long and Short of It at 1pm, Shanleigh Rose at 1.30pm, Caudie Tripp at 2pm, Sari Abbott at 2.30pm, Matt Ward at 3pm, Peter Campbell at 3.30pm, Alexis and Suzi at 4pm, Kylie Jane at 4.30pm, Duncan Toombs at 5pm, Angela Easson at 5.30pm, The Mason Boys at 6pm, Brother Hollow at 7pm, Ronnie Joudo at 8pm.
The Gallery of Stars Wax Museum and Guitar Museum opens at 9am. Take the time to get up close and personal with your favourite country music star at the wax museum, while at the Guitar Museum make sure to seek out Reg Lindsay's 300-year-old fiddle which is currently on display.
The fRETfEST Regional Song Contest continues at Tamworth City Bowling Club from 10am. This is Australia's original singer-songwriter showcase.
Fancy yourself a country talent waiting to be discovered? Then take note of this year's Walk-Up Showcase, being held daily at South Tamworth Bowling Club from 10am. A radio single is up for grabs for the winner. Register on the day, and a backing band is supplied.
The Poet's Open Mic, for all poets, slammers and rappers, gets underway at 10.30am in the lounge area of the West Tamworth Sports and Bowling Club. The event is hosted by Tom McIlveen, Susan Ashton and Ray Essery.
From 2.30pm, don't miss Sheilas! Renegade Women of Country Music featuring Gleny Rae Virus, Crystal Robbins, Sally Balfour, Felicity Dowd, Stephanie Marchent, Anousha Victoire and Melissa Saunders at North Tamworth Bowls Club auditorium.
The Tamworth Songwriters Awards 2024 will be held at The Family Hotel's Moonshiners Bar from 7pm.
To finish the evening, catch Shane Nicholson's Live at the Capitol show at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre from 7.30pm.
Don't forget to get your Toyota Country Music Hat and collectable pin from the Toyota Zone, and that official TCMF merchandise is for sale from 10am on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy Streets.
