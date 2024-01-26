Picturesque and private 'Riverside' offers superior lifestyle property

4 beds | 2 bath | 4+ car
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Located approximately 20km from Manilla, 62kms from Tamworth sits the picturesque "Riverside" Manilla.
The fully refurbished home is the centrepiece of this remarkable property with quality alluvial soil and complete river frontage and which comes with a 12 meg licence.
"Riverside" homestead features open plan kitchen/dining and separate lounge room.
Four bedrooms including the parents retreat, the master bedroom, study, walk-in robe and spacious ensuite complete with stand-alone shower and bath.
The second bathroom is conveniently located near the remaining bedrooms and living area.
Climate control is made easy with ceiling fans, ducted heating and cooling throughout.
One of the highlights of the homestead is an Inground 8m x 5.8m saltwater swimming pool.
The property is divided into 8 paddocks with water available to each paddock.
Other property features include M&M steel cattle yards and crush, a 10m x25m hayshed, 10m x 20m machinery shed, concrete dog shed, double carport and bore.
"Riverside" Manilla provides all the desirable attributes of a superior lifestyle property.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers way 45km northwest of the regional city of Tamworth.
Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery.
Manilla has all the essential services that you will require including daily bus services to and from Tamworth.
Community health is a priority in Manilla which boasts a Multi-Purpose Health Facility with pathology, travelling specialists, aged care accommodation and two GP clinics - one based in the Hospital and one in the main street of Manilla.
Manilla offers Catholic and Government Primary Schools, Government Secondary High School and a short drive to the UNE Tamworth Hub which offers support and online learning facilities for students.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.