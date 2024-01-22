Tamworth's peak business body reshuffles leaders in pursuit of 'new vision'

The city's biggest business body has decided to let go of its executive officer, redistributing his work to other staff while the organisation reviews its long-term strategy.
As part of a major review, the Tamworth Business Chamber says it needs a new vision and new leadership, so it chose not to renew the contract of longtime executive officer Bryan O'Connor.
Chamber president Matthew Sweeney told the Leader the executive officer role will be redefined and eventually re-advertised to suit information from an upcoming large-scale survey of all the chamber's members.
"What we've reviewed so far is internal procedures, things like the steps that go into joining the chamber as a new business," Mr Sweeney said
"Part of our job over the next couple of months is to define exactly what it is we need, and from there we can define the role an Executive Officer needs to do and what background and skills they'd need to do it."
In the meantime, office administrator Fiona Johnson will take over the executive officer's day-to-day tasks regarding member enquiries and on-boarding, while chamber secretary Jocelyn Cockbain will be in charge of managing member surveys and feedback.
Mr Sweeney said the decision not to renew Mr O'Connor's contract came in part because new software is being used to automate the chamber's internal procedures, but also in part because the chamber wants to move in a new direction.
"The previous role that Bryan was looking after was very focused on events management. We think there's a bigger, in-depth role that can be played by the chamber ... we made the conclusion that we don't want to become just an events management company," he said.
Mr Sweeney said many events the chamber runs, such as the Tamworth Quality Business Awards, are already well established and don't require much tweaking year to year.
He said there will be room for events management, but the "new" Executive Officer role Mr O'Connor used to fill will be more focused on providing services to local businesses.
At the chamber's recent annual general meeting, the board decided to focus on facilitating more intercultural collaboration, more knowledge-sharing among industries, and more technical services for its members.
For example, the one thing the chamber president said they're looking to improve on is streamlining members' access to assistance from statewide industry body Business NSW.
Once businesses pay their fees to join the Tamworth Business Chamber, they automatically become an affiliate of the statewide body.
"Now that we've got Business NSW having a more defined presence here in New England, we're now looking at what we can do to work closer with them," Mr Sweeney said.
On top of that, the chamber president says he wants to maximise the benefits to the local business community of having a business chamber board from a wide variety of industry backgrounds.
"One of the things I pushed on the board at the AGM is that we've got a very good, diverse board. I've requested each board member to write an article each month about what's going on in their industry," Mr Sweeney said.
