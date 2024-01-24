The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Father, business owner, competitor: 'Matured' Morgan's journey back to the top

By Zac Lowe
January 25 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As he prepares for another 2023 ABCRA finals campaign, Luke Morgan reflected on how much his life has changed in the last eight years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.