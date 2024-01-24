Father, business owner, competitor: 'Matured' Morgan's journey back to the top

As he prepares for another 2023 ABCRA finals campaign, Luke Morgan reflected on how much his life has changed in the last eight years.
Up until 2016, Morgan had chased success in rodeo, in which he had competed all his life, with a vigour and determination typical of youth.
"I competed quite full-on overseas when I was 22, 23," he said.
"I went overseas with a group of mates for a year, and the only reason we went over there was to rodeo."
But in January of that year, at a point where he was already starting to consider the possibility of slowing down competitively, the decision was taken out of Morgan's hands when he suffered a broken leg during a saddle bronc ride.
Instead of returning competition when he recovered, Morgan focused on his burgeoning horse training business and his family.
"In 2015 I spent time competing overseas, and I was going to have the next year a bit quieter," he said.
"And then I unfortunately broke my leg. So my wife and I bought a property and started my business, things got away and I didn't really have the time to be rodeoing."
But in 2022, more than six years on from his injury, the competitive itch returned.
It was during a boys' trip that Morgan watched some friends compete in a rodeo, and realised that he missed being in the midst of the action.
"I went away with a group of mates for a weekend to watch them compete. I thought 'Bugger it, it's time to start getting back on again'," he said.
"A bit rusty" during his first six months back in the saddle, the 34-year-old soon found his groove again. And, though he was more judicious about which competitions he entered in 2023, Morgan found enough success to put himself atop the ABCRA Senior Saddle Bronc rankings ahead of this week's finals.
He has won the same title twice before, in 2014 and 2011, and warmed up with an Xtreme Broncs competition at the AELEC last weekend.
It was ideal preparation for Morgan, who will hope to defend his lead in the ABCRA rankings when the finals start today.
And while he said that he gets pumped up by the "good atmosphere" in front of a home crowd, Morgan's biggest motivation now are his two kids and wife, Jodi.
"It does make you try a little bit harder," he said.
Once this week's competition is done and dusted, Morgan and his family will return to their Tamworth home.
He is no longer the young cowboy who travelled extensively in search of rodeo glory. He has "matured a little bit over time", and is now happy to watch his kids begin their journey on the same path.
"My daughter, Lexi, she's five and she's mad on the horses," Morgan said.
"I got her a pony here at the farm, and she's always riding that around. My wife and I both grew up around horses all our lives, it's all we know."
