See the photos from Day 4 of TCMF 2024

Tamworth's Peel Street was humming on Monday, as thousands of country music fans jostled to find the perfect vantage point to enjoy their favourite performers or just take in the atmosphere.
2024 Toyota Star Maker, Winton's Wade Forster took to the stage at FanZone just after midday, to show crowds why he will be one to watch in the future.
Tuesday night's concert in the park from 7pm will see a huge lineup of Americana on the main stage.
One of the fastest growing sub-genres of the country music scene, Americana is proving to be a fast moving and ever-growing culture within Australian country music.
At the 52nd Toyota Country Music Festival, Americana in the Park will showcase the very best this genre has to offer, with some of the best Americana artists taking to the stage, including The Pleasures, Kristy Cox, Jen Mize & The Rough N'Tumble and The Cartwheels, with the night hosted by Melody Moko.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival is celebrating its 52nd year in 2024 and is recognised as the largest and longest lived country music event in Australia and the southern hemisphere.
Across the ten days of the festival Tamworth - also known as the Country Music Capital - will welcome some 300,000 visitors to the city.
It will all culminate in the Golden Guitar Awards to be held on Saturday, January 27.
