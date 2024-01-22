Real-life cowboy crowned 2024 Toyota Star Maker winner

A down-to-earth, real-life cowboy has been named country music's newest rising star.
Wade Forster, from Winton in Queensland, beat out nine other finalists to be named 2024 Toyota Star Maker.
The 25-year-old won over the audience and judges when he took to the stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival on Sunday night, to perform Second Chance and Rodeo Romeo.
When the Leader caught up with him on Monday morning, he was still in disbelief.
"I'm lost for words. I'm still trying to gather my thoughts and figure out where to go from here," he said.
"But I know I have a great team behind me, with the Star Maker crew and Toyota helping me a lot with a car, it is just a blessing that is really going to help me in my career."
Star Maker coordinator Cheryl Brown said it was a tough decision for the judges, and it came down to the wire with the top three contestants.
"When the decision came, Wade was a very deserving winner," she said.
His "authenticity" and "charisma" sealing the deal.
"He has got the world at his feet and beyond. We're gonna be getting him onto festivals, introducing him to a lot of people, and even getting him into some songwriting," she said.
A festival 'newbie', Wade attended his first TCMF in 2023, when he found out about the Toyota Star Maker while he was attending the Country Music Australia Association's Senior Academy.
And he hasn't looked back.
"I set a goal for myself last year to make the top ten this year, and now I'm standing here now," he said.
"The academy helped me gain all the skills and business side of things. While also performing with a group and working well with others in the industry. So, it gives you all the skills to move forward in your career."
As for the coming year, this rising star wants to continue performing and also take a deep dive into his songwriting.
"I just want to share all my stories about how I have gone through all the floods, droughts, fires, hard times, and heartaches. I just want to go around and tell everyone that cowboys still exist in Australia," he said.
The Star Maker prize package is worth over $100,000 and includes 12 month's use of a brand new, fully-serviced Toyota motor vehicle; a fuel card; and a return air flight for one, including 4-nights' accommodation to Nashville for the CMA Festival in June 2024; as well as a multitude of other promotional materials and events.
